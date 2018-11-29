Shazmir Martino (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man who killed two friends and badly injured a third when he crashed into a garage during a high-speed police chase in 2015 must report to York County Prison on Jan. 2 to begin serving his sentence.

Shazmir Martino, 22, of West Cottage Place, appeared before Common Pleas Judge Michael E. Bortner on Thursday, Nov. 29, and was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison, plus three years of probation, according to court records.

He was given 164 days of credit for the time he's already spent in prison, records state.

Martino pleaded no contest Oct. 5 to two counts of homicide by vehicle, one count of aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police and three counts of causing a crash while driving without a license. The charges are third-degree felonies.

It was an open plea, meaning it was up to Bortner to determine how much prison time Martino should serve for killing two of his childhood friends. In exchange for his plea, a charge of third-degree murder was dismissed, court records state.

The background: State police have said Martino was driving a 2003 Buick LeSabre about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 2015, and was fleeing from police at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a garage, which collapsed onto the car.

Killed were cousins Brandon Lamar Moultrey, 22, and Elijah Juan Moultrey, 19, both of York City.

A third passenger, then-17-year-old Brandon Smallwood, was thrown during the crash and suffered numerous serious injuries, according to state police, who said Martino also was hurt.

Martino was 19 years old at the time.

Prior to the pursuit, the four young men assaulted another young man on the grounds of York Suburban High School, beating him into unconsciousness, court documents allege.

They fled, but Spring Garden Township police officers who had been called to the scene spotted them and gave chase, documents state.

Officers tried to pull over the Buick in the area of Hollywood Drive and Hill Street, but it took off, passing other northbound vehicles as it fled, according to documents.

Buy Photo A memorial was set up at the scene of Sunday's crash into a garage to the rear of the 1300 block of Second Avenue in Spring Garden Township. Cousins Elijah and Brandon Moultrey were killed in the crash, which happened during a police chase. (Liz Evans Scolforo photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

'Flying through the air': The Buick was still accelerating as it crossed the railroad tracks on Hill Street, then slid through the intersection of Third Avenue and Harrison Street, police said.

Officers reported the Buick "appeared to be flying through the air sideways" as it crashed into the garage, documents state.

Using the Buick's event-data recorder, police determined the Buick had been going 83 mph in a 25 mph zone just five seconds before the crash.

At one second before impact, it had slowed to 56 mph, police said.

That speed was too fast for a curve Martino was trying to negotiate, and the Buick side-slipped, struck a curb with its right tires and flipped, police said.

Elijah Moultrey (Photo: Submitted)

Convicted drug dealer: Martino pleaded no contest in April 2015 to drug possession with intent to deliver.

He was sentenced to nine to 23 months in prison, court records state.

Martino owes nearly $2,200 in overdue court costs and fines and has been in arrears in paying since September 2017, according to court records.

Brandon Moultrey (Photo: Submitted)

Victim a fugitive: At the time of the crash, Brandon Moultrey was a wanted fugitive.

He was supposed to report to York County Prison on Oct. 6, 2015, to begin serving a 1½- to three-year state prison sentence for dealing heroin, court records state.

But he failed to show, and three days later a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records. He also was wanted on a state parole violation, officials said.

Investigators determined Smallwood and Brandon Moultrey were sitting in the back seats of the Buick and that Elijah Moultrey was in the front passenger seat, according to court documents.

