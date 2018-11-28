Marquise Stanley (Photo: Submitted)

The second man accused in the death of a York City teenager last month was arrested Tuesday, according to court records.

Marquise Anton Stanley, accused in the homicide of 17-year-old Ruban Dejesus in October, was taken into custody Tuesday, Nov. 27, those records state.

York City Police said Marquis Butts, 20, and Dejesus, attempted to rob Stanley, a drug dealer, and Dejesus was fatally shot in the process.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 600 block of Linden Avenue, police have said.

Stanley, 33, of the 900 block of West Princess Street, is charged with homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

Dejesus was shot in the upper torso and was taken to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Incident: According to charging documents for Butts filed by Officer Zachary Pelton, a drug dealer had agreed to meet with Dejesus and sell him marijuana that night.

Police said Butts accompanied Dejesus to the 600 block of Linden Avenue around 11:30 p.m. that night. The two had planned to rob the drug dealer of marijuana, documents state.

When they tried to take the marijuana from the dealer, the dealer pulled out a gun and fired a shot, causing both Butts and Dejesus to flee, Pelton wrote in court documents.

A memorial occupies the area Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, where Ruban Dejesus, 17, was fatally shot in the 600 block of Linden Ave. Sunday, Oct. 21. Candles were arranged in a heart shape and an "R". Police are searching for 20-year-old Marquis "Marky" Treavon Butts, wanted in connection with the homicide.

Butts then heard Dejesus grunt and fall to the ground, officials said. Butts fled the scene, according to authorities.

Three witnesses reported hearing one gunshot and seeing two people flee, officials said. They told police they found Dejesus on the ground, groaning, documents state.

Charging documents for Butts did not identify the drug dealer.

Stanley: In charging documents filed for Stanley on Nov. 19, police said two witnesses identified Stanley as the drug dealer that night.

According to police, Stanley said the two tried to take his backpack, which contained marijuana and a revolver.

Stanley grabbed the revolver from the backpack and fired a round as Dejesus tried to take the backpack, officials said.

Marquis Butts (Photo: Submitted)

The three ran from the area, and Dejesus collapsed, charging documents state.

Butts, of McKeesport, Allegheny County, turned himself in Nov. 1, police said.

He remains in York County Prison without bail, charged with criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy.

Stanley was arraigned on his charges Tuesday and sent to York County Prison without bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13 at District Judge James Morgan's office.

