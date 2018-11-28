Charles Carter (Photo: Submitted)

A Hellam Township man accused of raping a woman last year after announcing to her that he'd just taken a "Rhino Shot" male-enhancement drink has been sentenced to state prison.

Charles Thomas Carter, 38, of the 800 block of North Front Street, appeared in York County Court on Monday, Nov. 26, where he was sentenced as part of his negotiated plea agreement to 2½ to eight years in prison, plus seven years' probation, according to court records.

Carter pleaded no contest on Aug. 24 to aggravated indecent assault without consent and strangulation, both second-degree felonies, records state.

Common Pleas Judge Craig T. Trebilcock gave Carter credit for the prison time he's already served. Carter has been in York County Prison since May 24, 2017, according to prison records.

In exchange for his plea, a charge of rape was dismissed, defense attorney Seamus Dubbs said.

Carter denies committing sexual assault but entered into the plea agreement rather than risk many more years in prison if convicted at trial, according to Dubbs, who called it a fair outcome.

Carter will be a registered Megan's Law sex offender for at least 25 years, his attorney said. A sexual offender evaluation performed by the state determined he is not a sexually violent predator, according to Dubbs.

What happened: Hellam Township Police said Carter assaulted and raped a woman in his home the night of May 23, 2017.

The woman went to his home to pick up some items, police said. Carter and a woman believed to be his girlfriend were there.

However, the apparent girlfriend was intoxicated and either fell asleep or passed out a short time later, court documents state.

That's when Carter told his victim he'd just taken a Rhino Shot male-enhancement drink and that he "was going to stick it wherever he could," documents state.

He punched the woman's face and threw her against a wall, causing her to fall to the floor, police said.

Carter then forced himself on her, documents state.

The woman called 911 after getting away, and five officers responded to Carter's home, police said.

Taser had no effect: Carter resisted arrest, documents state, after which officers shocked him with a Taser, which "did not seem to have any effect."

"Substantial force was then used to obtain control of Carter's right arm," according to documents.

After getting him into the back of a cruiser, police took him to York Hospital because he appeared intoxicated and wouldn't communicate with anyone, documents state.

Once at the hospital, officers had to pull him out of the back of the cruiser and put him in a wheelchair, at which point he spit on one of them, according to documents.

Carter's York County criminal history includes charges of theft, simple assault and DUI, according to court records.

