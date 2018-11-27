Nicholas Maxton (Photo: Submitted)

Two men spent Thanksgiving in York County Prison after police said they stole items from various unlocked cars in Spring Grove the night before the holiday.

Additionally, Southwestern Regional Police said the two were selling white pieces of ceramic with the idea that it was crack cocaine.

NIcholas J. Maxton, 40, of the 500 block of East Philadelphia Street, York City, and Eli Abdul Muhammed, 23, of no fixed address, are charged with receiving stolen property and drug charges.

Muhammed is also charged with resisting arrest.

Chief Greg Bean said the valuables stolen totaled hundreds of dollars. Many of the items recovered have not been claimed, he said.

More: Spring Grove man gets 4-8 years in prison for sex with teen

More: Southwestern Regional Police chief seeks compromise in member spat

Eli Muhammed (Photo: Submitted)

Thefts: Police said the two were spotted going through yards and driveways in the area of West Highland Avenue the night of Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Officer Brandon Nolan was given the description of the suspects and found Maxton and Muhammed at a nearby Rutter's, charging documents state.

The two matched the descriptions Nolan was given, police said.

Maxton denied being on West Highland Avenue, according to charging documents, which state he was arrested because he had outstanding warrants.

Nolan searched Maxton's bag and found items including a knife, power tools, a wad of cash, gift cards, coins and marijuana, documents state.

Muhammed had walked away, but police said he was taken into custody nearby. However, police said he left a bag behind that had a collapsible baton, coins and a handgun in it.

He was taken into custody and was found with a bag of small white ceramic pieces that looked like crack cocaine, a gift card and a credit card that didn't belong to him or Maxton, according to authorities.

Police said he indicated that he and Maxton were selling the pieces as crack cocaine to several homes in the Spring Grove area. While they were walking around, they would go through vehicles, which is where the gun was found, court documents state.

The two were taken to the county's central booking unit for arraignment. They were sent to York County Prison on $25,000 bail each. Neither of them have attorneys listed.

Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at District Judge Thomas Reilly's office.

Belongings: In a news release Monday, Nov. 26, police said they are still trying to find the owners of the belongings.

The day after their arrest, police said they received calls from residents who had things stolen from their vehicles on West Highland Avenue, North High Street and West Constitution Avenue, all in Spring Grove. They also received calls from residents on Martin Road in Jackson Township, police said.

The chief said on Tuesday, Nov. 27, that all the thefts reported up until that point came from unlocked vehicles.

Anyone with missing valuables int he areas listed are ask to call police at 717-225-1333, ext. 100, or through York County 911 at 717-854-5571.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/11/27/two-accused-stealing-vehicles-spring-grove/2126252002/