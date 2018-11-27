Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A four-hour standoff in Newberry Township ended peacefully Monday night, according to authorities.

Newberry Township Police said an armed 26-year-old man would not leave his car, which prompted the confrontation the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 26.

The man, according to a department news release, had been involved in a chase from Lancaster County that had reached the Newberrytown exit of Interstate 83 on Monday morning.

He was involved in a domestic-related incident before the chase, authorities said.

Alexander William Scott, of the 3200 block of Days Mill Road, North Codorus Township, is accused of stealing a gun from his friend's Winterstown home Sunday, Nov. 25, according to Southern Regional Police.

His charging documents indicate that he was the man in the standoff Monday night.

Newberry Township Police said that at about 3:30 p.m. he was found through a traffic stop in the area of Old Trail Road and Potts Hill Road.

He was the passenger in the vehicle and he refused to get out, according to officials. Police said he was armed at the time.

The driver was safely removed by officers.

After four hours the man was taken into custody and no one was injured, the release states. He was taken to a district judge for preliminary arraignment, police said.

The incident was contained to the area it took place in, and there was no danger to the community at the time, officials said.

At the time of the incident, northbound and soutbound ramps for Exit 33, Yocumtown, were closed on I-83, according to 511pa.com.

