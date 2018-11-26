Jasaad Gallon (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man is accused of assaulting an officer after a chase, according to police.

York City Police said 18-year-old Jassaad Tahmere Gallon fled from police around 11:15 p.m. Nov. 13 and punched the officer who caught up with him.

Gallon, of the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street, is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

According to charging documents, a sergeant spotted Gallon, a robbery suspect, and began chasing him on foot.

Chase: That sergeant followed Gallon in the area of South Fair Avenue and East Poplar Street in a vehicle, but he exited the vehicle and chased Gallon on foot north on South Fair Avenue, authorities said.

Gallon ran between cars on the east side of the street and the two met in front of a line of vehicles near a wooden fence south of the intersection of South Fair Avenue and Forry Avenue, charging documents state.

Gallon then punched the sergeant in the face and ran off, but fell to the ground when he lost his footing, officials said.

The sergeant got on top of him until another officer arrived to take Gallon into custody, according to authorities.

The sergeant received a cut to his chin, court documents state.

Charging documents state that the sergeant chased Gallon after spotting two suspects in two robberies that occurred earlier the night of Nov. 13. As of Friday, Nov. 23, no robbery charges have been filed for Gallon.

Gallon remains free after posting $10,000 bail. He does not have a publicly listed number, and he does not have an attorney listed for him.

Gallon's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 28, at District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr.'s office.

