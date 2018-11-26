Reynaldo Figueroa Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

A man who walked off from a York County Prison work release program over a year ago was taken into custody after police said he attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint in York City.

York City Police said Reynaldo Figueroa Jr., 32, gave officers the wrong name when he was taken into custody shortly after the robbery during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Authorities found a mask and a pistol underneath the rear passenger seat of a car he was in, charging documents state.

Figueroa, of the 600 block of South Queen Street, is charged with robbery, false identification to an officer, resisting arrest, simple assault and prohibited possession of a firearm, among other charges.

Incident: According to police, a woman was yelling for help in the area of South Duke Street and East Church Avenue at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the victim was robbed by a man matching Figueroa's description. He pointed a gun at her and attempted to rob her, charging documents state.

Three people ran away from her and got into a white car, officials said.

Police pulled the car over, and Figueroa got out of the right rear passenger side and began to walk away, court documents state.

He was told to stop, but he refused and resisted officers who were placing him under arrest, according to officials.

Police said that inside the car's rear passenger seat, where he was sitting, they found a pistol and a mask.

During his arrest, police discovered that Figueroa had given a different name and that he had previously been convicted of an offense that does not allow him to have a firearm, court documents state.

Escape: According to charging documents filed by state police in October 2017, Figueroa did not return to the prison following his shift at the Metro Diner in West Manchester Township.

He was in prison on a drug possession charge and was serving 11½ to 23 months in prison, according to online court records.

Police said he was seen running from the restaurant before leaving in a dark-green SUV about 8:15 a.m. Oct. 1, 2017.

At the time, he was serving 11½ to 23 months after pleading guilty to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, according to online records.

He remained on the lam for more than a year until he was arrested on Wednesday, according to online court records.

In that case, he is charged with escape.

Robbery: Police said there were three people who ran away from the victim after the alleged robbery. In addition to Figueroa, 24-year-old Nathaniel Pagan, of Hampton, Virginia, is also charged in the robbery, according to Detective Clayton Glatfelter.

Nathaniel Pagan (Photo: Submitted)

Figueroa was arraigned on the charges at the county's central booking unit the morning of Thursday, Nov. 22.

He was denied bail because he is considered a flight risk, according to online court records. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4 at District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.'s office.

