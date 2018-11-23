Timothy Pough (Photo: Submitted)

The man arrested in Florida last month in connection with a July 4 York City homicide is now in York County Prison, according to court records.

York City Police said 20-year-old Timothy "Reeko" Tireik Pough was taken into custody Oct. 30 in Highlands County, Florida.

On Friday, Nov. 23, Pough was arraigned on a homicide charge at the county's central booking unit.

Pough is accused in the homicide of Elijah Shuler, who was fatally shot in York City on July 4.

More: Man wanted in York City homicide arrested in Florida

More: Police: York homicide victim named his killer before dying

The Highland County Sheriff's Office said authorities captured Pough in Avon Park on Oct. 30. Avon Park is a city about 80 miles southeast of Tampa.

Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the York City detective bureau, has said that Pough was originally from that area.

While in Florida, Pough was charged with writing threats, unlawful use of a communications device and dispensing optical devices without a prescription, according to court records.

The Highland News-Sun reported that Pough allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend through Facebook messenger on Oct. 19. That report states he was attempting to get contact lenses from her.

Alleged incident: Shuler was shot the evening of July 4 after parking along Heiges Street, the alley that runs behind West Locust Street, officials have said.

Shuler, 22, of the 900 block of West Locust Street, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

He was driving his sister's car when he pulled into a parking spot behind his home, according to charging documents.

Shuler called his girlfriend, Margarita Colon, to tell her he was home, after which she went to a second-floor rear window, police said.

That's when Colon saw a westbound white Ford Escape being driven by a woman in the alley — and watched as Pough fired a gun through the Escape's open rear passenger window, documents allege. The Escape then fled the scene, police said.

A number of other witnesses in the area reported to police that they witnessed Pough shooting Shuler, documents state.

Shuler made it through his back door and into the kitchen, where he was met by Colon, who by that time had run downstairs, police said.

That's where Shuler collapsed in Colon's arms and said the name "Reeko," according to charging documents.

Shuler's sister had, in the past, been romantically involved with Pough, according to police.

Pough was sent to York County Prison without bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/11/23/july-4-homicide-suspect-back-york-after-arrest-florida/2092506002/