Multiple crashes in West Manchester Township between Thanksgiving and Black Friday injured two people, according to a fire official.

Both the people injured, the drivers, were believed to be impaired during the crashes, West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clif Laughman said.

Laughman said a man driving a pickup truck struck a pole across the street from the Schaad Detective Agency on Roosevelt Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22.

Then during the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 23, a car rolled over in a crash in the West Manchester Town Center parking lot, according to the chief.

Thanksgiving crash: Laughman said an ambulance was headed to the scene of a different incident Thursday evening when they encountered an unconscious person in the middle of the Roosevelt Avenue.

Laughman said it looked as though the driver was travelling fast and lost control around a curve in the road.

The driver struck a telephone poll, which snapped in half and fell onto the roof of a home, the chief said.

The truck also hit a parked car, which then struck the enclosed porch of the home, knocking it off its foundation, according to the chief.

"The main part of the house wasn't damaged," Laughman said.

He said the home was vacant and was undergoing renovations. He estimated the damage at $6,000 to $7,000.

Both cars involved in that crash were totaled, according to the chief.

Laughman said the driver was alert when he was being taken from the scene by ambulance, but he didn't know the extent of the injuries on Friday, Nov. 23.

He said the road had to be closed for about an hour and a half because of debris on the road.

Black Friday crash: The crash near the Kohl's at the West Manchester Town Center was reported at about 2:30 a.m., according to dispatch logs.

Laughman said the driver of an SUV had turned onto Rodney Road from Kenneth Road and was headed toward the West Manchester Town Center when he hit an island. The chief said it looks as though the vehicle went airborne and struck a sedan.

"Just the way he hit the parked car, he ended up rolling," Laughman said.

Kohl's was open for 24 hour on Black Friday.

The chief said both cars involved in the crash were totaled.

In both crashes, the drivers were the only occupants in their cars, and the only ones who were injured, according to the chief.

