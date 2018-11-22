Carnell Hairston Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

A man accused of stealing a car in Conewago Township in September allegedly stole multiple cars in Hanover in the summer, according to authorities.

Hanover Police filed charges in November alleging Carnell Lee Hairston Jr., 22, stole six vehicles between Aug. 22 and Sept. 12.

The vehicles were found, unoccupied, in Hanover and York City, charging documents state.

Hairston, of the 700 block of Broadway, is charged with six counts each of theft and receiving stolen property.

Thefts: Police said a vehicle was stolen in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue on Aug. 22.

The next day, another vehicle was stolen in the 200 block of Eichelberger Street, charging documents state.

On Aug. 24, another vehicle was taken from the 100 block of Shafer Drive, officials said.

A week later, on Aug. 31, another vehicle was stolen in the 300 block of Grant Drive, police said.

On Sept. 6, a vehicle was taken from the 400 block of Dart Drive, court documents state.

Less than a week later, on Sept. 12, another vehicle was taken from the 700 block of Blossom Drive, according to authorities.

Three of those six vehicles were found in Hanover, and the other three were found in York City, police said. All the vehicles were unoccupied.

Police said the vehicles were all unlocked and had keys inside when Hairston stole them.

Police spoke to Hairston, who admitted to stealing the vehicles, documents state. He told authorities he stole the vehicles to travel to York City from Hanover because he had no other means of transportation, officials said.

Conewago Township: Northern York County Regional Police said Hairston stole a vehicle from a home in the first block of Hunter Creek Road on Sept. 6.

Police said the car was spotted with no taillights at the intersection of Route 30 and Susquehanna Trail.

When an officer tried to pull the vehicle over, it fled into York City, charging documents state.

Police contacted the owner of the vehicle and found that it had been taken from her garage, officials said.

The owner said a teenage girl who used to live with her knew the combination code for the garage, according to authorities.

Hairston was among four people, including the teenage girl, who stole the car, police said.

They discovered this information after one of the people involved crashed the car the day after the theft, documents state.

Police spoke to Hairston on the phone and asked him if he would speak to officers in person, and he said he would think about it, court documents state. He also refused to give police his current address, officials said.

He was arrested on charges in the Conewago Township incident on Oct. 9, online court records state. He is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, loitering and fleeing or attempting to elude officer, among other charges.

Charges for Hairston in his Hanover case were filed Nov. 9, and he was arraigned on them on Nov. 15.

Hairston remains in York County Prison on $100,000 bail.

