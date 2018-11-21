Buy Photo West Manchester Township Police said a bomb threat caused an evacuation at the West Manchester Township Walmart Wednesday, Nov. 21. Christopher Dornblaser photo. (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The West Manchester Township Walmart was evacuated Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat, according to police.

West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder said someone made the threat to York County 911 around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21.

At the request of the store's manager, police evacuated the building shortly after the threat, Snyder said.

The York County Sheriff's Office is bringing K-9 units to search the store, according to the chief.

The department tweeted at about 3:15 p.m., asking people to stay away from the area.

