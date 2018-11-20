Jeremi Fitzkee (Photo: Submitted)

A Spring Grove man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in his home last year has been sentenced to state prison.

Jeremi Douglas Fitzkee, 39, of the first block of North Main Street, appeared in York County Court on Monday, Nov. 19.

He was sentenced to four to eight years is state prison and given credit for the 355 days he's already spent in York County Prison, according to court records. He was ordered to have no contact with his victim, court records state.

Fitzkee pleaded guilty July 26 to the first-degree felony of statutory sexual assault, according to court records.

As part of his negotiated plea agreement, charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor were dismissed, court records state.

The background: After Southwestern Regional Police filed charges against Fitzkee in October 2017, they asked for the public's help in tracking him down.

He was captured in Cameron, Louisiana, the following month, police have said. Fitzkee was subsequently extradited back to York County.

The 15-year-old went to Fitzkee's home in January 2017, where he plied her with alcohol and forced her to engage in sexual acts, according to court documents.

He used physical force to remove her clothing and held down her arms during the assault, police said.

The victim told police about the assault in July 2017, police have said.

Charges were filed Oct. 4, 2017, and Fitzkee did not show up for arraignment less than a week later, according to police.

