York City Police said a teen and another man attempted to rob a drug dealer, and the teen was killed in the process last month.

In charging documents filed Monday, Nov. 19, police identified Marquise Anton Stanley as the drug dealer in the Oct. 21 fatal shooting of Ruban Dejesus.

Authorities have said Dejesus, 17, and Marquis "Marky" Travon Butts, 20, planned to rob Stanley during a drug deal in the 600 block of Linden Avenue.

Police said Stanley fatally shot Dejesus during the encounter.

Stanley, 33, of the 900 block of West Princess Street, faces charges of homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

Dejesus was shot in the upper torso, and he was taken to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Incident: According to charging documents filed by Officer Zachary Pelton, a drug dealer had agreed to meet with Dejesus and sell him marijuana that night.

Police said Butts accompanied Dejesus to the 600 block of Linden Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The two had planned to rob the drug dealer of marijuana, documents state.

When they tried to take the marijuana from the dealer, the dealer pulled out a gun and fired a shot, causing both Butts and Dejesus to flee, Pelton wrote in court documents.

Butts then heard Dejesus grunt and fall to the ground, officials said. Butts fled the scene, according to authorities.

Three witnesses reported hearing one gunshot and seeing two people flee, officials said. They told police they found Dejesus on the ground, groaning, documents state.

Charging documents for Butts did not identify the drug dealer.

Stanley: In charging documents for Stanley, police said two witnesses identified Stanley as the drug dealer that night.

According to police, Stanley said the two tried to take his backpack, which contained marijuana and a revolver.

Stanley grabbed the revolver from the backpack and fired a round as Dejesus tried to take the backpack, officials said.

The three ran from the area, and Dejesus collapsed, charging documents state.

Butts, of McKeesport, Allegheny County, turned himself in on Nov. 1, police said.

He remains in York County Prison without bail, charged with criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 20, Stanley had not yet been arraigned on his charges.

Anyone with information about Stanley's whereabouts or the shooting can call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips by sending "Yorktips" followed by the information to 847-411 or using the York City Police app. Texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous, police said.

