A man spent over four months on the lam after police said he choked his girlfriend in her home in late July.

In a news release Tuesday, Nov. 20, the U.S. Marshals Service said members of their fugitive task force arrested Gerald Steven Williams Jr., 30, of York City.

Police said Williams broke into his girlfriend's home and choked her the morning of July 29.

Williams is charged with burglary, strangulation, theft, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and harassment.

Incident: Charging documents state Williams broke into his girlfriend's home in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street about 7 a.m. on July 29.

He went through her phone while she was sleeping and saw a text message from a woman to his girlfriend that upset him, police said.

Williams thought the text was from a man and that she was cheating on him, documents state.

He then struck her in the face and held her down on the bed, authorities said. Police said she attempted to fight back, but he choked her.

He told her he was going to kill her, documents state.

Police said he choked the woman almost to the point of unconsciousness, but she was able to fight him off. She injured her hand in the process, charging documents allege.

Once he was off her, he began punching holes in the wall with his fists, police said. He also went through her drawers and threw clothes all over her home, authorities said.

After that, police said he pulled a handgun out and told her he was going to kill her, documents state.

"(The victim) stated that Williams made numerous threats while waving the gun around to include 'I'm going to kill you, I'm going to shoot anyone that comes around here and I'm going to kill your family,'" Officer Christen Batten wrote in charging documents.

The victim's brother woke up and Williams fled, leaving the gun behind, police said.

After police arrived, Williams called his girlfriend several times, and she asked him to return his car keys, which he said he would do once he received his phone and wallet, officials said. He left the two items at the home, police said.

He also said he was going to get his gun back, and he made several threatening statements to her about calling the police, according to charging documents.

Police searched for Williams that day but did not find him. Authorities did find his girlfriend's car with the keys locked inside, officials said.

Williams caused about $1,000 in damage, according to police.

Arrest: The U.S. Marshal Service said Williams was taken into custody in the 200 block of East Cottage Place about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20.

He was sent to York County Prison on $35,000 bail.

