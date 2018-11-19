Brandon Ladd (Photo: Submitted)

A Dallastown man must spend at least seven years in prison for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy a number of times.

Brandon R. Ladd, 31, of Colonial Drive, was sentenced to seven to 14 years in state prison by presiding York County Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook on Monday, Nov. 19, according to court records.

The judge ordered Ladd to serve three years' probation once released and gave him credit for the 283 days he's already spent in York County Prison, court records state.

Cook ordered Ladd to have no contact with the boy.

On Aug. 8, Ladd pleaded guilty to the felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a child less than 13 and corruption of a minor, records state.

A charge of child rape was dropped as part of his negotiated plea agreement, according to court records.

The background: York Area Regional Police were notified of the assaults Feb. 6 by the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families, according to court documents filed by Detective Donald Hopple Jr.

It was Ladd himself who called CYF, after his pastor advised him to do so, police said.

Court documents state that a 5-year-old boy told his mother that Ladd had sexual contact with him.

The woman called Ladd's pastor, who spoke with Ladd and advised the man to turn himself in, police said. The pastor also told Ladd that he, the pastor, would have to alert authorities as well, documents state.

Hopple interviewed Ladd at the York Area Regional police station, where Ladd admitted to touching the boy's genitals on a number of occasions and also to performing oral sex on the boy twice, according to court documents.

"He said he always regrets it and has guilt afterwards," Hopple wrote.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

