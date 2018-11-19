Oksana Brown in an April 2018 mugshot. (Photo: Submitted)

A York Township woman and former Baltimore City Police officer made false accusations of molestation and sex solicitation against a state trooper, according to authorities.

State police's internal affairs division filed charges alleging Oksana Olkesandrivna Brown, 43, reported that Trooper Noah McKnight molested her during an arrest and solicited her for sex.

Brown, police said, reported that McKnight told her if she had sex with her, authorities would "go easy on her" and would leave her husband alone.

In charges filed Nov. 13, police said that after an investigation, authorities determined the accusations were false.

Brown, of Harvest Drive, faces charges of unworn falsification to authorities and false reports to law enforcement authorities.

More: Springetts Police: Man lied about being robbed at Walmart

More: Man shot while handcuffed by Southwestern cop pleads guilty to charges

More: Police: Dallastown student secretly recorded sex in weight room

Report: Police received a complaint in late May in which Brown said McKnight forced his way into her home on April 19, documents state.

Online court records state she was being arrested on a warrant for retail theft at the time. She has since pleaded guilty to retail theft and was sentenced to two years of probation, those records state.

She told authorities that McKnight used language that was inappropriate toward her and her husband, officials said.

According to court documents, she said McKnight touched her inappropriately while she was being searched.

Brown also reported that on May 8, during her preliminary hearing at District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney's office, McKnight threatened her and said she would go to jail for a very long time, officials said Brown reported.

Charging documents allege she said McKnight told her if she started having sex with him, on his request, that he would "go easy on her" and leave her husband alone.

Investigation: Sgt. Jessie Romanchick wrote in charging documents that he spoke with her on May 30, and she requested an attorney be with her so she would not be misunderstood because of her accent, charging documents state.

Brown, who told Romanchick she was once a Baltimore police officer, said she was touched above her clothing during her arrest on April 19, police said.

Baltimore Police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert said Brown was an officer from October 2010 until June 2011.

Romanchick wrote in charging documents that Brown said she was familiar with handcuffing techniques, and that she also wanted to discuss her husband's criminal charges. He was also charged with retail theft. Police said she inquired about her husband's charges multiple times.

Romanchick told her that he wasn't involved with her husband's charges, and Brown said she would be consulting an attorney before speaking with him again, police said.

Later that day she called Romanchick and asked if she could record the interview, and Romanchick said she couldn't, but he would ask if she could be provided a copy of the interview, documents state.

Arrest footage: The next day, Romanchick viewed video footage from the night Brown was arrested, and police said the footage showed McKnight patting her down in front of his vehicle, but the video did not show him touching her inappropriately, officials said.

Later that day Romanchick called Brown and told her that she could have an attorney with her for an interview and that she could get a copy of the recording should her attorney subpoena it, according to police.

She said she would consult her attorney and get back to him, documents state.

Hearing footage: Romanchick reviewed footage from inside Sweeney's office during Brown's preliminary hearing.

He could only view footage from inside the lobby of the district court because the courtroom itself does not have video recording available.

According to court documents, what Brown alleged was not seen in the video footage.

"I attempted to interview Brown multiple times. No evidence of criminal activity was discovered as Brown alleged, and it was apparent after viewing both (dashcam) footage and court room surveillance that Brown had lied about what occurred," Romanchick wrote.

In a news release Saturday, Nov. 16, police said the investigation took several months and was turned over to the York County District Attorney's Office afterward. The DA's office determined that Brown's claims were fraudulent, the release states.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 20, and at that point bail will be set in the case.

Reached Monday, Nov. 19, Brown declined comment. Her attorney David Mueller declined immediate comment when reached Monday as well.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed where Brown lives. This story has been updated.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/11/19/police-dallastown-woman-falsely-accused-trooper/2055958002/