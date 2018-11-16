Buy Photo Police investigate a fatal shooting in the 200 block of West Maple Street Friday, April 14, 2017. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Accused murderer Dion Beard Jr. told jurors he had been avoiding confrontations with — and threats made by — homicide victim Collin McGlen Smith Jr. for years before he fatally shot Smith in what Beard maintains was self-defense.

Beard, 29, of West Maple Street in York City — who has a young son with a woman who previously dated Smith — testified he always avoided five years' worth of confrontations with "CJ" Smith by walking away. He told jurors he even moved to New York state to avoid Smith.

Jurors began deliberating Beard's fate about noon Friday, Nov. 16, after a four-day trial in York County Court. They could find him guilty of first-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter, or choose to acquit him.

During his closing argument Friday, defense attorney Brian Perry hit hard on Smith's alleged reputation for violence, and stressed the 22-year-old York City man's 2016 conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. The jury didn't hear that the charge Smith pleaded guilty to was being a convicted felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

Perry reminded jurors that several well-respected members of York City's community testified as character witnesses for Beard, telling jurors his reputation is that of a peaceable, nonviolent, law-abiding man.

Leaders vouched for Beard: Those character witnesses were York City Councilwoman Judy Ritter-Dickson, Pastor Adrian Boxley of Jabez Ministries, and the Rev. Aaron Willford Jr., pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Jurors heard Beard and his family are lifetime residents of York City with deep roots in the community.

Beard legally owned the handgun he used to fire at Smith 12 times on April 14, 2017, near the corner of West Maple and Manor streets in the city, and had a permit to carry concealed weapons, Perry argued.

Smith was struck 18 times with those 12 bullets, including multiple gunshots to his head and neck and two gunshots to his back.

Chief deputy prosecutor Chuck Murphy argued to jurors during his closing argument that evidence shows Beard didn't kill Smith in self-defense. Murphy prosecuted the case with senior deputy prosecutor Renee Franchi.

Beard fled the scene, ditched his gun and hid out for several days, Murphy reminded the jury. He argued those are the actions of someone displaying consciousness of guilt.

Had enough? "He had enough," Murphy said.

Both sides of the courtroom have been packed throughout the trial with Smith's loved ones and Beard's family and supporters.

According to trial testimony, Beard walked from his aunt's West Maple Street home to the corner store at Maple and Manor to buy milk for his 1-year-old son.

After leaving the store, Beard encountered Smith hanging out nearby and fatally shot him.

Beard told jurors that Smith had been threatening to hurt and kill him for years, and that things had escalated. He said Smith followed him to three different areas of the city that day.

Beard testified he pulled his handgun and fired after he saw Smith reach for a gun in his waistband.

Police didn't find a gun in Smith's possession. One of Beard's uncles testified he saw someone rifling through the homicide victim's pockets before fleeing the scene.

"I could feel the hairs on the back of my neck standing up," Beard said of spotting Smith "ghosting" him earlier that day as Beard was taking his son out of a vehicle.

Jurors were still deliberating at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

