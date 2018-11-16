Four-year-old Dakota Wright was fatally struck by a hit-and-run van outside her Hanover home on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe.com) (Photo: Submitted)

Hanover Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a 4-year-old girl nearly two years ago.

The department said in a news release that Tony Shower Jr., was arrested Thursday, Nov. 15, in the death of Dakota Wright.

Dakota was struck by a white utility van in the 200 block of Princess Street on Nov. 22, 2016, officials have said.

The little girl had just arrived home with an adult and was crossing the street to her house when the white full-size utility van hit her, police said. Dakota was rushed to Hanover Hospital but couldn't be saved.

Dakota Wright, 4, was fatally struck by a hit-and-run utility van outside her Hanover home on Nov. 22, 2016. (Photo courtesy of Ginger Wright and Facebook) (Photo: Submitted)

More: Hanover Police struggle to find hit-and-run driver who killed Dakota

More: Hanover mother mourns 4-year-old, urges hit-run driver to surrender

Police said Shower was arrested Thursday after a lengthy investigation.

Shower, 33, of the York area, is charged with accidents involved death or personal injury, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

He was arraigned on the charges Thursday afternoon and he was sent to York County Prison on $100,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29 at District Judge Dwayne Dubs' office.

Tony Shower Jr. in an August 2018 mugshot. (Photo: Submitted)

Check back later for updates.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/11/16/hanover-police-make-arrest-2-years-after-hit-and-run-death-4-year-old/2023383002/