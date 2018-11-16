LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A man was killed in York City early Friday morning, according to police.

York City Police said in a news release that an 18-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in the 300 block of East Poplar Street just before 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16.

The York County Coroner’s Office said in a news release that it was summoned around 1:30 a.m. to the scene. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The coroner's office said an autopsy will be scheduled. 

    Additional details, including the identification of the victim, will be released later Friday after next of kin have been notified, the coroner’s office stated.

    Police said additional information should be released Friday afternoon. 

    Check back later for updates.

