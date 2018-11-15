Tyler Keener (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man didn't make it far after robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

York City Police said in a news release Thursday, Nov. 15, that 20-year-old Tyler Keener robbed the White Rose Credit Union at 107 E. Philadelphia St. Wednesday, Nov. 14.

The department said officers apprehended Keener five minutes after the robbery.

Keener, of the 600 block of Salem Ave, is charged with robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.

Robbery: Police said Keener entered the bank at about 4 p.m.

He approached a teller, put his hand in his pocket, and demanded money from the teller, officials said.

He fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, but he was apprehended by police as he ran west in the 100 block of West Market Street about five minutes later, the release states.

That's less than half a mile away from the bank.

Police said all the money was recovered.

Keener was sent to York County Prison on $35,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed yet.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at District Judge Linda Williams' office.

