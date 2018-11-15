FILE â In this July 24, 2017, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in Lower Burrell, Pa. Shapiro announced Tuesday, May 1, 2018, that state prosecutors are dropping involuntary manslaughter and assault charges against five Penn State fraternity brothers related to the death of 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., after a night of heavy drinking. A hearing is scheduled Wednesday, May 2, 2018, to determine whether there's enough evidence to head toward trial on the remaining allegations. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Photo: Gene J. Puskar / AP)

Two York County car dealers were among 20 statewide that deceptively advertised their vehicles, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The AG's office said in a news release that legal action was taken against dealers that advertised vehicles for sale on Craigslist as individual sellers.

The dealers advertised as individual sellers instead of dealers, and the dealers provided insufficient information to consumers in their postings, the release said.

The AG's office targeted dealers advertised on the site in the "for sale by owner" section.

More than $10,500 in civil penalties and costs were collected for the illegal advertisements, the release states. The AG's office said 178 vehicles were advertised between the 20 statewide.

In York County, E-T Auto Sales and Car Mart of York were among those that illegal advertised, the release states.

Both businesses agreed to not violate the Consumer Protection Law and Auto Regulations, as well not deceptively advertise vehicles, the AG's office said.

