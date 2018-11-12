Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A group of teens was robbed at gunpoint in the parking at Veterans Memorial Park in York City Sunday night, according to police.

York City Police Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the detective bureau, said a group of five or six people robbed the teenagers as they walked to the Reid Menzer Memorial Skatepark at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11.

He said the robbers were wearing dark clothing with hoods drawn up, and one displayed a handgun.

They took school IDs, a vape, iPhones, phone cases and a purse, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips by sending "Yorktips" followed by the information to 847-411 or using the York City Police app. Texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous, police said.

