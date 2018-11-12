Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A teenager was shot in the leg Sunday night in York City, according to authorities.

York City Police Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the detective bureau, said the victim, a 17-year-old boy from York City, was walking home from a friend's home in the 500 block of West Princess Street when he was shot Sunday, Nov. 11.

The shooting, according to police, happened at about 8:30 p.m.

Wentz said the investigation is still early, and detectives are not sure if the boy was the intended target of the shooting.

The victim, who was shot in the left leg, was taken to York Hospital for treatment. Wentz said the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 12, that he believes the boy was last listed in stable condition.

He said investigators believe there was one shooter.

Additionally, he said detectives don't believe the shooting was related to any other recent shootings.

