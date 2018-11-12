Carlos Morales Arroyo (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man is accused of stabbing his brother-in-law during an argument at a West Manchester Township warehouse Friday, according to authorities.

Carlos Axel Morales-Arroyo stabbed his wife's brother at the FedEx warehouse Friday, Nov. 12, West Manchester Township Police said.

Morales-Arroyo, 20, of the 300 block of South Penn Street, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault.

Incident: Police said Morales-Arroyo stabbed his brother-in-law in the lobby of the warehouse at 325 S. Salem Church Road just after 1 p.m.

According to authorities, Morales-Arroyo's wife and her brother, who live with him, were staying with a friend that week to get away from him. A witness told police that Morales-Arroyo is abusive to his wife and she is trying to stay away from him, court documents state.

Morales-Arroyo's wife and brother-in-law told him they were staying at a Motel 6, officials said.

On Friday Morales-Arroyo and his wife showed up at the facility to get the non-existent room key so Morales-Arroyo could get some personal things from the room, charging documents state.

Morales-Arroyo asked his brother-in-law to give him the key to the room, but he refused, charging documents state. The suspect then cut the victim with a knife as the other man was trying to walk away, police said.

The victim, police said, was found with a gash to the right side of his stomach.

According to authorities, Morales-Arroyo and his wife fled the scene after the stabbing. The two were found in York City shortly after the incident, officials said.

Police spoke to Morales-Arroyo, who admitted to the stabbing, court documents state. When asked why he stabbed his brother-in-law, police said he replied, "I wasn't thinking."

Charging documents do not state why Morales-Arroyo was fired two days before the alleged incident.

Morales-Arroyo was arraigned on the charges the morning of Saturday, Nov. 10. He remains in York County Prison on $200,000 bail as of Monday, Nov. 12.

He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26 at District Judge Keith Albright's office.

