Man accused of stabbing at W. Manchester Twp. warehouse
A York City man is accused of stabbing his brother-in-law during an argument at a West Manchester Township warehouse Friday, according to authorities.
Carlos Axel Morales-Arroyo stabbed his wife's brother at the FedEx warehouse Friday, Nov. 12, West Manchester Township Police said.
Morales-Arroyo, 20, of the 300 block of South Penn Street, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault.
Incident: Police said Morales-Arroyo stabbed his brother-in-law in the lobby of the warehouse at 325 S. Salem Church Road just after 1 p.m.
According to authorities, Morales-Arroyo's wife and her brother, who live with him, were staying with a friend that week to get away from him. A witness told police that Morales-Arroyo is abusive to his wife and she is trying to stay away from him, court documents state.
Morales-Arroyo's wife and brother-in-law told him they were staying at a Motel 6, officials said.
On Friday Morales-Arroyo and his wife showed up at the facility to get the non-existent room key so Morales-Arroyo could get some personal things from the room, charging documents state.
Morales-Arroyo asked his brother-in-law to give him the key to the room, but he refused, charging documents state. The suspect then cut the victim with a knife as the other man was trying to walk away, police said.
The victim, police said, was found with a gash to the right side of his stomach.
According to authorities, Morales-Arroyo and his wife fled the scene after the stabbing. The two were found in York City shortly after the incident, officials said.
Police spoke to Morales-Arroyo, who admitted to the stabbing, court documents state. When asked why he stabbed his brother-in-law, police said he replied, "I wasn't thinking."
Charging documents do not state why Morales-Arroyo was fired two days before the alleged incident.
Morales-Arroyo was arraigned on the charges the morning of Saturday, Nov. 10. He remains in York County Prison on $200,000 bail as of Monday, Nov. 12.
He does not have an attorney listed.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26 at District Judge Keith Albright's office.
