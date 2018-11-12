James Albright (Photo: Submitted)

A former Wellsville-area man has been convicted of raping a girl over a six-year period, and must still stand trial on a second related case for allegedly secretly filming the same girl undressing in a bathroom.

James Ashton Albright, 57, started having sexual intercourse with the girl when she was 12 years old, according to state police.

Jurors deliberated for about an hour on Thursday, Nov. 8, before finding Albright guilty of the eight criminal charges against him — all of them felonies, according to court records.

They include the first-degree felonies of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor and statutory sexual assault.

Albright maintains his innocence, according to defense attorney Seamus Dubbs. The case was prosecuted by deputy prosecutor Taylor Katherman.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19 before presiding York County Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness, records state.

Albright must submit to a state sexual offender assessment under the state's Megan's Law, to determine whether he should be deemed a sexually violent predator, according to court records.

The background: The young woman told police in August 2017 that Albright started making her have sex with him when she was 12, and that it continued for six years until July 2017, when she told him she wouldn't go along with it anymore, according to state police.

In response, Albright became angry and threatened to commit suicide, according to court documents.

She was able to show police text messages from Albright that were sexual in nature, and that corroborated her accusations, police have said.

Albright also gave the girl marijuana, according to court documents.

He remains in York County Prisons, records state.

Second case: In September 2018, Albright was charged again — this time with possessing and filming child pornography and invasion of privacy, for allegedly video-recording the same girl undressing and showering in a bathroom, court records state.

A family member of Albright's contacted police in December 2017, saying she had found Albright's phone in the garage of her home after he visited there.

She went through the phone and found a video of Albright placing the phone under a bathroom vanity, after which a girl walks in and gets undressed, according to court documents.

Northern York County Regional Police analyzed the phone and found that video, as well as a second one, documents states.

In the second video, Albright places the phone under the bathroom vanity, but no one comes into view before the camera stops recording, according to police allegations.

He is scheduled for formal court arraignment in his pending case in York County Court on Friday, Nov. 16, court records state.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/11/12/ex-wellsville-man-guilty-child-rape-still-faces-trial-child-porn-case/1980124002/