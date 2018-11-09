Myannh "Milo" Legette (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man accused of killing a man during a drug deal was taken into custody in New Jersey, according to authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that its Fugitive Task Force tracked Myannh "Milo" Legette, 21, to a Trenton, New Jersey, home and arrested him at about 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9.

He was arrested without incident and was turned over to local authorities while he awaits extradition to York County, the release states.

York City Police have said Legette, along with Zane Kenneth Senft, 22, and Rahmeiere Shereif Bradshaw, 20, were responsible for the death of Tyler Owens in York City on Oct. 7.

Once taken to York County, Legette, of Lebanon, will be charged with homicide, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

More: Police: 2nd arrest made in York City homicide of Tyler Owens

More: Police: 'Person of interest' sought in York City weekend homicide

More: Police: York City homicide victim ID'd his shooter

Homicide: Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Richland Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Oct. 7 for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Owens, 24, of West Princess Street, lying in a parking lot by a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound, court documents state. He told police he was doing business with the person who shot him, according to authorities.

Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot in the area of the Turkey Hill and the CVS Pharmacy parking lot, and a man wearing all black and a hoodie took off in a dark-colored sedan after getting into the passenger side of the car, officials said.

Those witnesses also told police they spoke to Owens after he was shot, and he told them that the last number in his phone belonged to the person who shot him, according to police.

Police said they determined that number belonged to Senft.

York City detectives questioned Legette on Oct. 8 about the fatal shooting, charging documents revealed.

Zane Senft (Photo: Submitted)

He told detectives that Senft and another person told him they were going to York City "to buy some weed," and that when they returned Senft "was in a rush to leave," documents state.

Officials said Legette arranged to purchase drugs from Owens through another person who Legette had met in prison. Legette had asked that person if Owens carried a gun, charging documents state.

A witness told police that Senft said Legette fatally shot Owens, and Bradshaw was the driver of the car, court documents state.

Rahmeire Bradshaw (Photo: Submitted)

Legette was spotted at a Royal Farms with Senft and Bradshaw about 20 minutes after the shooting, officials said.

Senft was arrested the day of Owens' shooting, and Bradshaw turned himself in about a week later, according to authorities.

Initially Legette was a "person of interest," who police wanted to talk to before they obtained a warrant for his arrest

Both Senft and Bradshaw remain in York County Prison without bail.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/11/09/york-city-homicide-suspect-arrested-n-j/1942296002/