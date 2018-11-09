Patrick Reachard (Photo: Submitted)

A former Jefferson Borough business owner must spend years in federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography.

Patrick Bruce Reachard, 53, of Codorus Township, co-owned the now-closed Bridget's Attic, a secondhand store on Jefferson's square.

Reachard appeared in Harrisburg's federal court Thursday, Nov. 8, where he was sentenced to 200 months — or more than 16½ years — in federal prison, according to court records.

U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane also fined Reachard $5,300 and ordered that, once released, he remain under federal probation supervision for the rest of his life, court records state.

He also will have to register as a sex offender, according to federal court documents.

Reachard pleaded guilty in federal court in June to sexual exploitation of children involving the production of child pornography, receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He took photos of at least one minor under the age of 5 and distributed those images online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg.

He also received "numerous" images of child pornography from others, and an analysis of his electronic devices led federal investigators to a child-porn perpetrator in Kentucky, who also has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court, the office stated in a news release on Friday, Nov. 9.

Local charges: Reachard remains charged in York County in three separate cases. He's accused of inappropriately touching two teenage girls and also accused of producing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Pretrial conferences in all three York County cases are scheduled for Nov. 29, court records state.

Court documents filed in April 2017 allege Reachard groped a 15-year-old girl's breasts and buttocks and sent her numerous messages through several social-media apps.

In one of them, he called the girl "cute, sexy and hot" and wrote, "sassy redneck girls are great," documents allege. He also wrote, "If I commented on a lot of your posts someone would be screaming that's inappropriate and then we'd have issues," according to court documents.

Reachard later admitted to investigating state Trooper Krystal Dugan that he commented on the teen's homecoming dress — and how he wanted to see her "without it on," court documents allege.

Neither Reachard's federal attorney, Paul Kovatch, nor his York County attorney, public defender Alice Glasser could be reached for comment Friday.

First cases: Reachard was charged in November 2016 in York County with possession of child pornography, disseminating sexually explicit material to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor, indecent assault and related offenses for alleged crimes against a 14-year-old.

Reachard admitted to Dugan that he made a suggestion to the 14-year-old about "messing around and seeing where it leads," court documents state.

Analysis of his cellphone revealed he exchanged 255 texts with the 14-year-old between August and September 2016, according to police. Documents allege his texts to her included:

"Age is just a number. And I'm more like your friend than (an authority figure)."

"Do you have issues with older guys? Like does it creep you out?"

"How about just messing around and seeing where it leads?"

Other allegations: According to charging documents, Reachard also showed the 14-year-old a photo of a nude woman, then texted her, "I'm going to guess you like that sort of stuff?" The girl said she didn't, according to police.

He also admitted to "accidentally" touching the 14-year-old's buttocks, although the girl told police he grabbed her buttocks and said something like, "it's nice," documents allege. The girl told police she pushed Reachard away and ran to a safe area, police said.

Dugan alleges in court documents that Reachard was found to be in possession of child pornography during her investigation and that he admitted to "producing, possessing and sending child pornography on different social-media applications."

Former volunteer: Reachard was previously a volunteer firefighter with Jefferson Volunteer Fire Co. for at least five years, but was suspended after being arrested in 2016, Jefferson Fire Chief Troy Snyder has said.

An internal investigation by the fire company found nothing to indicate Reachard committed any improprieties at the fire station or while representing the fire company, according to the chief. Court documents confirm that as well.

The fire company already had policies in place prohibiting adult members from being alone with minors when representing the fire company, Snyder has said.

