Alex Kailian (Photo: Submitted)

A Penn Township man who police said raped a teenage girl over a six-month period has been sentenced to state prison.

Alex Horen Kailian, 57, pleaded no contest on Monday, Nov. 5, to the first-degree felony of statutory sexual assault, according to court records.

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness sentenced Kailian to two to four years in state prison, plus three years' probation, court records state.

Kailian will receive 330 days of credit for the prison time he has served so far, records state.

Other charges against him were dismissed, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault, according to records.

Penn Township Police said Kailian admitted to them that he had sex with the girl, who was 15 at the time, court documents state.

Police said they started investigating in October 2017 after someone reported Kailian to them.

Kailian had sexual encounters with the girl about 10 times over a six-month period of time, ending in April 2017, documents state.

The girl told police she was afraid Kailian would hurt or kill her or her family if she told anyone what he was doing to her, according to documents.

After being charged in December 2017, Kailian was sent to York County Prison on $100,000 bail.

