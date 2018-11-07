Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

An 18-year-old York Haven man will survive after shooting himself in the leg, according to Newberry Township Police.

Detective Sgt. Braxton Ditty told The York Dispatch that officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Fallsview Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, for a report of a male bleeding severely from his leg.

"When our officers arrived, they identified the injury as being ... a gunshot wound," he said. "The patient was transported to York Hospital for treatment."

The young man, whose name has not yet been released, shot himself with a 9 mm pistol, according to Ditty.

"We believe it was accidental," the detective-sergeant said.

The gun was removed from the home after the shooting, apparently by the victim himself, according to Ditty.

"We were able to locate the firearm a short time later in an area outside the residence," he said. "Our officers worked with the homeowner and people on scene to locate the firearm, in the interests of public safety and our investigation."

That investigation is ongoing, he confirmed.

Ditty said York Haven and Newberry Township residents were never at risk.

"It was an isolated incident," he said.

Tracking the gun: Investigators determined the pistol is not owned by anyone at the home where the shooting happened, according to Ditty.

"We know who owns the firearm," he said.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 7, Ditty said that so far "no direct connection has been made between the victim in this case and the owner of the firearm," and that officers are still working to determine a connection.

The handgun had not been officially reported stolen prior to the shooting, he said.

At this point, no charges have been filed in the case.

"However, we continue to investigate," Ditty said.

Once the investigation is finished, Newberry Township Police will consult with the York County District Attorney's Office to determine whether charges should be filed against anyone, he said.

Anyone with information can call police at 717-938-2608.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

