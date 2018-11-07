John Snow (Photo: Submitted)

A Conewago Township man charged locally with impersonating a U.S. marshal is now facing federal charges, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Tuesday, Nov. 6, that 26-year-old John Bryan Snow has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of sexual exploitation of children, coercion and enticement, and impersonating an officer.

Officials have said Snow convinced a 16-year-old boy he was a marshal. Snow, according to police, performed oral sex on him with the understanding he would help him with his criminal charges.

Snow was indicted on Oct. 31, and he is currently detained in York County Prison while he awaits a detention hearing scheduled for Nov. 16, officials said.

Allegations: Northern York County Regional Police said Snow told the boy that he could even help him become a marshal if the boy allowed Snow to perform oral sex on him.

He did this to the teen about 10 times over 20 different visits, court documents allege.

Locally, he is charged with sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor and attempt to produce child pornography. His local case remains active, according to online court records.

In May 2017, the victim told police that in January 2017 he met Snow on Facebook, where Snow told him he was a marshal and would help him with criminal charges if the teen allowed Snow to perform oral sex on him, charging documents allege.

The teen told authorities that Snow was training him to be a marshal, and that part of the training was to be able to receive oral sex at any given time in case it was needed in an undercover operation, police said.

He told police he never provided oral sex to Snow and that the alleged incidents happened in Strinestown and other places in York County, according to court documents.

Snow also asked the teen to send him pictures of his penis and body, which the boy sent, police said.

Northern Regional Detective William Haller wrote in charging documents that Snow was not a marshal, had never been a marshal and was not affiliated with any type of law enforcement.

Additionally, a member of the U.S. Marshals Service informed police that Snow had been representing himself as a marshal in the East Pennsboro area, in Cumberland County, court documents state.

Police searched the victim's phones and found messages between the two that were supposedly part of the training, including "SHOTS FIRED," officials said. Police say the victim began to catch on that Snow was not a marshal and began making searches online related to marshal training and fake U.S. marshals.

If found guilty of coercion and enticement, Snow could see a minimum of 10 years in prison.

His public defender declined comment when reached Tuesday afternoon.

