A Dover Township man faces nearly 200 counts of child porn possession after police said he tried disseminating a video from his computer in the summer of 2016.

Northern York County Regional Police said William Jackson, 49, disseminated a pornographic video of a 10-year-old girl from his Dover Township home.

He was then found with nearly 200 images of child porn on his computer, police said.

Jackson, of the 3700 block of Davidsburg Road, faces 195 counts of child pornography possession and one count each of disseminating child pornography and possession of an instrument of crime.

His whereabouts are unknown, police said.

Investigation: In August 2016, the York County District Attorney's Office received a tip that pornographic video featuring a child had been uploaded to Photobucket from an account in the York County area, officials said.

The video, according to police, had been posted in June 2016.

Northern Regional Detective Mark Baker searched the email associated with the Photobucket account and found that it belonged to Jackson, court documents state.

Police also found that that email address had been used by IP addresses subscribed to Jackson, officials said.

In October 2017 police found he had uploaded a pornographic video featuring a 10-year-old girl, authorities said.

In November 2017 police obtained a search warrant and seized his computer, court documents state.

At the time, his mother told authorities that Jackson had gone to the Philippines, and he was not expected to return to the United States, officials said.

Northern Regional Deputy Chief David Lash said Tuesday, Nov. 6, that Jackson's whereabouts are still unknown.

In late October 2018 Jackson's computer was forensically examined, and authorities found 195 images of child pornography and one video of child pornography, court documents allege.

Charges for Jackson were filed on Oct. 29. As of Tuesday, Nov. 6, he has not yet been arrested, according to online court records.

Anyone with information on Jackson is asked to call police at at 717-467-8355. Tips may also be sent to tips@nycrpd.org.

