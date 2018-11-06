Trisha Lynn Hall (Photo: Submitted)

A Conewago Township baby sitter overdosed on heroin as three young children watched, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Trisha Lynn Hall, 31, of no fixed address, remains in York County Prison without bail, charged with three counts of child endangerment, according to court records.

She was denied bail at her preliminary arraignment by on-duty District Judge Barry Bloss Jr., who noted that Hall has four current bail revocations and that she failed to appear for court proceedings, court records state.

Hall's bail in her four four pending criminal cases in York County Court was revoked in September after she missed court appearances, court records state. She was wanted on bench warrants for those revocations when she was arrested for alleged child endangerment.

Court records reveal that in those four active cases, she faces charges including DUI, false identification to police, tampering with evidence and multiple counts of possessing a controlled substance.

Hall pleaded guilty in York County Court in 2010 to child endangerment, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

It is unclear if she has retained an attorney.

Unconscious on floor: According to charging documents, police responded to a home in the 200 block of Waldorf Drive in Conewago Township about 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, for a report of a possible overdose.

Officers found Hall unconscious on the kitchen floor, with a witness performing CPR on her, according to police.

The three children Hall was baby-sitting — who were 1, 7 and 8 years old — were standing there watching, charging documents state.

Responding Detective Robert Ryman asked the witness to take the children outside, after which he administered Narcan to Hall through her nose, according to documents.

Hall regained consciousness a minute or two later and walked outside, where an ambulance was waiting to transport her to Memorial Hospital, police said.

Dad called home: The children's father arrived soon after police did, and he told officers that he left his children in Hall's care at 11 a.m. that day, according to documents.

At the time, she was alone and "did not appear to be under the influence of anything," charging documents state.

Charging documents allege Hall overdosed on heroin.

Before the ambulance left the scene, officers told Hall that she was under arrest for child endangerment and handcuffed her, documents state.

Officers followed the ambulance to the hospital, after which police took her to the county's central booking unit to be arraigned on charges, police said.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/11/06/police-york-area-baby-sitter-odd-heroin-front-kids/1905863002/