A Spring Grove man was high when he caused a serious Springettsbury Township crash in late September, according to police.

Springettsbury Township Police said Julien Matthew Pesta had a multitude of drugs in his system during the crash, including marijuana, morphine and fentanyl, when he crashed his car on Sept. 29.

Pesta, 24, of the 200 block of Constitution Avenue, faces charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving personal injury, DUI, use of drug paraphernalia, and summary traffic offenses.

Crash: Police said Pesta crashed his black 2008 Chevrolet Malibu in the area of Route 30 and Easton Road at about 5:20 p.m. Sept. 29.

Authorities said he had been traveling west and crossed over a cement median and drove into oncoming eastbound traffic.

Police spoke with Pesta, who told them he didn't remember how the crash happened, documents state.

The victim later reported that she suffered bruising on her left hand and left chest area, and she is suffering from light sensitivity, headache, dizziness and balance issues, according to authorities.

The victim, police said, had "vivid nightmares" of the crash.

Pesta's speech was hurried, and he had difficulty focusing on a single topic, officials said. Pesta also told police he had not drank any alcohol, nor had he smoked or consumed any legal or illegal drugs, officials said.

A witness, who is a doctor, told police that she believed that Pesta's behavior was consistent with someone under the influence of a controlled substance, charging documents state.

Police found a syringe and a silver metal spoon on the floor of the passenger seat, officials said.

Tests: Pesta was cleared by ambulance personnel, and police said he then performed field sobriety tests, which indicated he was under the influence.

Pesta agreed to have his blood drawn at Memorial Hospital, according to police.

While speaking to police he admitted that the syringe and spoon were his, and that he smoked marijuana about five hours prior to the crash, charging documents state.

He also admitted to injecting a Percocet and a "benzo" pill, according to authorities.

Pesta was taken to the county's central booking unit, and police said he was found with suspected heroin, charging documents state. He admitted to getting the drugs about two hours before the crash, but he did not use it before the crash, officials said.

He said the drugs were for personal use, according to police.

On Oct. 12 police received the toxicology report of Pesta's blood draw and found that he had marijuana, morphine and fentanyl in his system during the crash, documents state.

Additionally, the suspected heroin was tested and police said tramadol, heroin, acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl were found in the substance.

Charges for Pesta were filed Thursday, Nov. 1. As of Friday, Nov. 2, Pesta has not yet been arraigned on the charges.

