Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a burglary in which an SUV was stolen.

The department said in a news release Thursday, Nov. 1, that a home in the 1900 block of Hilton Avenue in Dover Township was burglarized sometime between Oct. 19 and Monday, Oct. 29.

The homeowners were away on vacation at the time, police said.

Someone forced their way into the home and stole cash, jewelry, electronics, tools and a 2017 Toyota RAV 4, according to the release.

The vehicle was taken from a detached garage, according to police, who said the burglar or burglars found the keys in the home.

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, police found the vehicle in the Fireside area of York City, the release states.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call police at (717) 467-8355. Tips may also be sent to tips@nycrpd.org.

