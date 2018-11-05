Travis Hake (Photo: Submitted)

A man is accused of intentionally setting a fire in a neighbor's garage, and returning to that neighbor's home uninvited days later, according to police.

State police filed charges alleging Travis Curtis Hake, 31, broke into his neighbor's garage on Saturday, Oct. 27, set the fire, then fled.

Hake, of the 1900 block of Baltimore Pike, is charged with stalking, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, aggravated assault of someone younger than six, reckless burning, criminal mischief, and simple assault, among other charges.

Arson: According to police, the homeowner heard glass breaking in her garage at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

She also heard what sounded like a man arguing outside, officials said.

She went inside and grabbed her 1-year-old son, documents state. Police said she went back outside and saw the curtains of an exterior window of the garage on fire.

She went to a neighbor's home and called 911.

A garage window and a window of the truck inside the garage were broken, police said. Additionally, the resident's mailbox was damaged, police said.

The woman told police that she and her husband had seen Hake walking up and down the street, and once they saw him stop and stare toward their home, court documents state.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, a witness told authorities that a man, later identified as Hake, had struck the victim's mailbox with a "sword-like" weapon, before going up the victim's driveway, officials said.

Returned: Hake returned to the home on Tuesday, when he sat on the porch and drank a beer, police said.

Police were told that Hake was spotted sitting on the porch at about 4:30 p.m., charging documents state.

When authorities arrived, Hake had moved to another neighbor's home and was sitting on that porch drinking a beer, officials said.

Police asked him why he was drinking a beer on someone else's porch, he said he was "trying to make friends with the neighborhood," according to charging documents.

Hake was arrested at the scene, police said.

Hake was arraigned on his charges Wednesday. He was sent to York County Prison on $200,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at District Judge Richard Thomas' office.

