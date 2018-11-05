Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A 19-month-old child died Sunday night after she was mauled by a family dog in Windsor Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said in a news release Monday, Nov. 5, that the girl died Sunday, Nov. 4, from her injuries.

The girl had been in her home in Windsor Township when she was attacked by the dog at about 10:15 p.m., the release states.

Police and emergency personnel were dispatched to home, and she was taken to York Hospital for treatment, the coroner's office said.

She was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m., according to the release.

Incident: York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon said Monday morning that the girl was being watched by her parents when she was attacked.

He declined to release information on what kind of dog attacked the girl, but he did say the dog has been euthanized.

He said he was not sure how old the dog was.

Damon said he didn't have all the details on what happened that night, but confirmed the girl was the only one who was injured.

He said the investigation is still active.

The child's name will be released after additional family members have been notified, the coroner's office said. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine cause and manner of death, according to the release.

Check back later for updates.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/11/05/coroner-child-dies-after-being-mauled-family-dog-windsor-twp/1890910002/