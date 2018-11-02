Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Spring Garden Township Police said a Codorus Township man didn't try to stop when he struck another car, leading to the death of its 90-year-old driver last year.

On Monday, Oct. 29, Spring Garden Township Police filed charges alleging Andrew Ray Brenneman, 50, caused the crash that led to the death of Charles Schazberger on Dec. 20.

Brenneman, of the 2700 block of Brush Valley Road, is charged with homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and summary traffic offenses.

Crash: Charging documents state Brenneman was driving a box truck when he struck Schazberger's car at 1:15 p.m. that day.

Schazberger was driving his 1999 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Grantley Road while Brenneman was traveling eastbound on Country Club Road, according to authorities.

Witnesses told police that Schazberger was stopped at the light at the intersection, and Schazberger entered the intersection when the light turned green.

When he went through the intersection, his car was struck on the driver's side by Brenneman's truck, officials said.

The light at Country Club Road, police said, had turned red before Brenneman entered the intersection.

An investigation revealed that Brenneman was going about 35 mph when he struck Schazberger's car, and that Brenneman took no evasive action to avoid the crash, according to authorities.

Schazberger was taken to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later.

His passenger, police said, was also injured.

Brenneman was arraigned on the charges Thursday, Nov. 1. He remains free on $15,000 unsecured bail.

A message left for his attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

Brenneman's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy's office.

