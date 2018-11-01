Buy Photo A memorial occupies the area Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, where Ruban Dejesus, 17, was fatally shot in the 600 block of Linden Ave. Sunday, Oct. 21. Candles were arranged in a heart shape and an "R". Police are searching for 20-year-old Marquis "Marky" Treavon Butts, wanted in connection with the homicide. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A man wanted in the homicide of a York City teen turned himself in Thursday morning, according to officials.

York City Police said in a news release Thursday, Nov. 1, that Marquis "Marky" Travon Butts, 20, turned himself in around 12:30 a.m.

Charging documents state that Butts and 17-year-old Ruban Dejesus tried to rob a drug dealer on Oct. 21, and Dejesus was fatally shot in the process.

Butts, who had been living locally in the 500 block of South Duke Street, is charged with homicide, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Police said in the news release that Butts is from McKeesport, Allegheny County.

Dejesus was shot in the upper torso, and he was taken to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Marquis Butts (Photo: Submitted)

Incident: According to charging documents filed by Officer Zachary Pelton, a drug dealer had agreed to meet with Dejesus and sell him marijuana that night.

Police said Butts accompanied Dejesus to the 600 block of Linden Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The two had planned to rob the drug dealer of marijuana, documents state.

When they tried to take the marijuana from the dealer, the dealer pulled out a gun and fired a shot, causing both Butts and Dejesus to flee, Pelton wrote in court documents.

Butts then heard the Dejesus grunt and fall to the ground, officials said. Butts then fled the scene, according to authorities.

Three witnesses reported hearing one gunshot and seeing two people flee, officials said. They told police they found Dejesus on the ground, groaning, documents state.

Charging documents do not identify the drug dealer. Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the city detective bureau, said Thursday, Oct. 25, that information was still under investigation.

"We have an idea of who it is — it's still an ongoing investigation," Wentz said.

Wentz also added that investigators believe there were at least three people involved in the shooting.

Sought for questioning: On Friday, Oct. 25, police said they were searching for 21-year-old Fontell Stanley, of York City.

Detectives wanted to speak to him, according to authorities.

Fontell Stanley (Photo: Submitted)

On Friday, Wentz said investigators think Stanley was there at the time of the shooting, and they are looking to talk to him.

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, Wentz said investigators still have not gotten a chance to talk to Stanley.

Stanley was charged by York City Police with drug possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property in June. Stanley is free after posting $40,000 bail on June 6.

Anyone with information about or the shooting or Stanley's whereabouts can call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips by sending "Yorktips" followed by the information to 847-411 or using the York City Police app. Texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous, police said.

