Shanjuania Barnes (Photo: Submitted)

A certified nursing assistant is accused of threatening employees at a Shrewsbury nursing home facility, according to authorities.

Southern Regional Police said Shanjuania Dataye Barnes, 49, threatened to "blow up," SpiriTrust Lutheran Home at 200 Luther Road on Monday, Oct. 29.

Barnes, of Tucker, Georgia, is charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Incident: Charging documents state Barnes, a traveling certified nursing assistant, worked a 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. shift on Oct.25, during which she left for an hour.

When she came back, a supervisor warned her about watching her time, officials said.

On Monday, Oct. 29, Barnes worked the same shift and left during her shift again, according to court documents.

Barnes, police said, returned and smelled like marijuana. Her demeanor changed and she was dancing in the hallway, documents state. Police said she could not speak with her eyes open, and she appeared high.

Barnes told an employee that managers don't scare her and that she would beat up any managers who would confront her, documents state.

Additionally, Barnes said she would not hesitate to "blow up the building," according to officials.

Police said Barnes told another employee she would hurt whoever said anything to get her in trouble. She also said she was not allowed to work at another nursing home because she threatened to blow that building up as well, court documents state.

Officials said that Barnes was supposed to leave for Missouri on Nov. 5.

Police found Barnes in a motel in Springettsbury Township on Wednesday, Oct. 31, according to authorities.

Barnes was arraigned on her charges that day. She remains in York County Prison on $75,000 bail.

She does not have an attorney listed.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14 at District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney's office.

