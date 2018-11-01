Buy Photo A Northeastern Regional Police car is parked in front the the vacant New York Wire building at 152 North Main Street in Mount Wolf, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Four teenagers from the Manchester/Mount Wolf area are in custody after police surrounded them and arrested them one by one inside an abandoned building, according to Northeastern Regional Police Chief Bryan Rizzo.

The teens are suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Street Thursday, Nov. 1, the chief said.

A short time after the burglary happened, a witness spotted four teens breaking into the abandoned New York Wire office building in the 100 block of North Main Street in Mount Wolf, Rizzo said.

That was about 1 p.m., according to dispatch logs.

"We surrounded the building," Rizzo told The York Dispatch. "They tried to get out, but they weren't successful."

Northeastern Regional officers had tactical shields brought to the scene and — with assistance from York County sheriff's deputies — went inside, according to the chief.

"Three suspects were apprehended inside the building," Rizzo said, all of them local teens.

Hid in rafters: The fourth suspect, who is 19, didn't make it easy on police.

"We were having trouble finding him because he was hiding in the roof," the chief said. "He hid himself pretty well."

Firefighters from York Area United Fire & Rescue's Manchester Township station brought in a ladder truck, which lifted officers onto the roof of the building to see if they could find the hiding suspect from above, according to Rizzo.

Officers also climbed into the building's rafters, at which point they were able to arrest the man as he hid between the drop ceiling and rafters, the chief said.

"They found him hiding in a corner, wrapped in plastic," he said. That was about 3 p.m.

Evidence found: All four were taken to the Northeastern Regional Police station for questioning.

"Inside the building we found evidence that will possibly tie these four suspects to the burglary," Rizzo said.

The teens broke a window to get inside the building, and some of them suffered cuts on their hands, he said, adding they were treated at the scene.

One of the juveniles might be a runaway, he said.

Also assisting police at the scene were crews from Eagle Fire Co., he said.

Cat burglar? Rizzo took a fifth trespasser into custody inside the building — a young cat that's very friendly, he said.

Police posted a photo of the kitten on social media and joked that it could be the department's new mascot.

The chief took the kitten back to the station.

The police department's Facebook followers were soon commenting about the kitten, with at least one person expressing interest in adopting it.

