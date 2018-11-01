Buy Photo Heroin epidemic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A Glen Rock-area man remains free on bail, accused of selling heroin to a Shrewsbury man who fatally overdosed on it nearly a year ago.

Michael Joseph Nueslein, 27, of the 8300 block of Blooming Grove Road in Codorus Township, remains free on $250,000 unsecured bail, meaning he did not have to post cash to make bail but could forfeit that amount if he misses court proceedings.

Nueslein was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 31, on the felonies of drug delivery resulting in death, using a communication device to facilitate a crime and heroin possession with intent to deliver, according to court records.

He is accused of selling heroin to Ben Coburn, 27, of Shrewsbury Township, who died in his bedroom Dec. 16, 2017, of mixed drug toxicity that included heroin, according to charging documents.

Coburn studied economics and finance at Temple University and received his bachelor's degree in 2013, having graduated cum laude, according to his obituary. He worked for the Maryland Insurance Administration as a junior analyst, his obituary states.

At the time of his death, Coburn had several legally prescribed medications in his system as well as evidence of heroin in the form of morphine, according to charging documents.

The background: A family member found Coburn dead shortly after 11 a.m. Dec. 16, and responding state troopers found a plastic straw to snort drugs and a baggie with brown powder in it that was later determined to be heroin, documents state.

Ben Coburn (Photo: Submitted)

The victim's cellphone allegedly showed text exchanges with Nueslein in the early-morning hours of Dec. 16 in which the two men agreed to meet in the parking lot of a Shrewsbury business on South Main Street so Coburn could buy heroin from Nueslein, charging documents allege.

When state police interviewed Nueslein a month later, he told them he had sold Coburn crushed-up Tylenol, which he characterized as "fake stuff" that "looked legit," documents allege.

That's when Trooper Jonathan Confer, lead investigator in the case, told Nueslein that police still had some of the substance and were sending it for testing, according to the documents he filed.

"I said that it did not look like crushed Tylenol," Confer wrote in those documents. "He indicated that it was heroin. He said that he knew his stuff 'wasn't good.'"

Messages left for Nueslein on Thursday, Nov. 1, were not returned. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/11/01/glen-rock-area-man-charged-fatal-heroin-overdose/1845071002/