A York City woman is accused of running her aunt off the road in early October, according to police.

Authorities said Vera Katrina Burns, 26, ran her aunt off the road in the 700 block of West Market Street in the early morning hours of Oct. 6.

Burns, of the 200 block of South Penn Street, faces charges of aggravated assault, accident involving damage to vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, simple assault and summary traffic violations.

Alleged incident: Police said Burns' aunt was driving a white Nissan sedan in the area just before 2 a.m. when she saw Burns driving a Jeep SUV.

Burns made a U-turn and began following her aunt, then rear-ended her in the area of West Market Street and Carlisle Avenue, charging documents state.

Her aunt continued driving west, and Burns followed, officials said. Burns, according to police, then sideswiped her aunt, causing her to lose control and swerve across three lanes, police said.

She then went over a curb, across a sidewalk and up onto a boulder in a grassy area, officials said.

Burns, police said, took off without stopping.

Burns' aunt, 63, was driving with a 76-year-old man at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Neither of them were injured.

Police said there was damage to the rear bumper, the trunk area and along the length of the driver's side of the vehicle.

Charging documents do not state why Burns allegedly ran her aunt off the road.

Burns' charges were filed Oct. 24. As of Wednesday, Oct. 31, she had not yet been arraigned on them.

