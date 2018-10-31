Anthony Starks (Photo: Submitted)

A fugitive who had been on the run for more than a week after allegedly killing his sometime-girlfriend in her York City apartment has been captured in Maryland, according to York City Police.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force arrested Anthony Uvon Starks about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, in Baltimore, police said in a news release.

Starks, who goes by the nickname "Banks," will be arraigned on charges of homicide and robbery once he's extradited to York County, according to police.

He is accused of fatally stabbing 65-year-old Edna Wilkins Pinder inside her apartment in the 200 block of Kings Mill Road sometime between Oct. 22 and 25, according to charging documents filed against him.

When task force members nabbed him Wednesday morning, he was still in possession of Pinder's car — a Chrysler 200 — which charging documents state Starks stole from Pinder while allegedly robbing and killing her.

The task force tracked Starks, 52, to East 24th Street and arrested him there, police said. He lives on Greenmount Avenue in Baltimore, according to court documents.

Pinder's car has been seized and is being towed back to York City, according to Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the city detective bureau.

Wentz said detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant to examine the car for possible evidence.

He also said a tipster told police where Starks could be found Wednesday morning.

The background: Police were called to Pinder's home about 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, after the victim's daughter found her dead, charging documents state.

The adult daughter told officers she went to her mother's home to check on her because she hadn't heard from Pinder for about five days.

Inside the home, investigators found the woman dead, as well as drops of blood around the room and smeared blood on a wall, police said.

It was apparent at the scene that Pinder had suffered stab or puncture wounds to her upper left chest, documents state; an autopsy later determined she was stabbed multiple times, including in the heart.

Her family members later told investigators that a man they knew only as "Banks" was living with Pinder and that the two were in an on-again, off-again relationship for about five years.

After Pinder's death, Starks never called police, documents state.

Video evidence: Surveillance video from outside Pinder's home shows Starks entering the apartment at 11:10 p.m. Oct. 21, and Pinder is seen entering the apartment at 12:11 a.m. Oct 22, according to charging documents.

Pinder never left her apartment again, police said.

The video shows Starks leaving the apartment about 1:10 a.m. Oct. 22, taking Pinder's property with him, according to police.

"He made several trips from the room carrying several items to the victim's vehicle," documents state, including a large-screen television, trash bags full of items "and what appears to be some sort of cleaning agent (bleach)."

Starks then left the area in Pinder's car, police said.

From 9 a.m. Oct. 21 until about 7:10 p.m. Oct. 25, "no one was inside (Pinder's home) except the victim ... and Anthony Starks," charging documents state.

