A York City man has avoided prison for stabbing his boyfriend multiple times.

Fernando "Frankie" Sanchez Joynes on Wednesday, Oct. 24, was sentenced to two years of probation, ordered to undergo a mental-health evaluation and directed to comply with treatment recommendations, according to court records.

He also is forbidden from having any contact with his victim, records state.

Joynes, 35, of the 600 block of West Clarke Avenue, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to simple assault and reckless endangerment, which are misdemeanors. In exchange, felony charges of aggravated assault and strangulation were dismissed, according to court records.

York City Police have said Joynes stabbed his then-boyfriend because he believed the man was prostituting himself, court documents state.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, including three on his lower left leg, police said. He also suffered cuts to his face and neck and had red marks on his neck from being choked, according to police.

Police said Joynes and the man were arguing at Joynes' home on Jan. 18 when Joynes grabbed a knife from his bedroom, pushed the victim over a couch, then attacked him as the man was on the floor.

As the victim struggled to get away, Joynes pushed him against a window and choked him, police said.

During the attack, Joynes repeatedly said he intended to kill the man, court documents state.

