Anthony Starks (Photo: Submitted)

A Baltimore man previously wanted for questioning in a York City homicide now faces charges, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, York City Police filed charges against Anthony Uvon Starks, 52, alleging he caused the death of 65-year-old Edna Pinder.

Pinder, according to authorities, was found dead in her home in the 200 block of Kings Mill Road on Thursday, Oct. 25. The York County Coroner's Office said in a news release that Pinder's cause of death was multiple sharp-force trauma, with the manner homicide.

Police said Pinder was killed sometime in the early morning hours of Oct. 22.

Charging documents state that Pinder and Starks were off-and-on-again boyfriend and girlfriend. Pinder's family members told police that the two had been living together, according to authorities.

Once arrested, Starks will be charged with homicide and robbery.

More: 'Suspicious' York City death ruled a homicide, man sought for questioning

More: Man wanted for questioning in York City homicide

Pinder found: Police responded to Pinder's apartment Thursday night and found Pinder dead, with blood coming from her mouth, documents state.

Police said Pinder's daughter had come to the apartment after she had not heard from her mother in five days.

Police also found blood droplets throughout the room as well as smears of blood on the wall, documents state. Pinder, police said, had several puncture wounds to her upper left breast area.

Detectives spoke to Pinder's family and were told she had been in an off-and-on relationship with a man named "Banks," who was later identified as Starks, court documents state.

They had been together for about five years, and the relationship started in Baltimore, according to authorities.

Police said Starks was not found at the time, nor did he try to contact authorities. Additionally, Pinder's car and cellphone were missing, charging documents state.

Check surveillance: Detectives checked surveillance footage between Oct. 21 and Thursday and saw video of Starks going into the apartment about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 21, documents state.

Pinder left the apartment about 30 minutes later, then returned about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 22, officials said.

Pinder isn't seen leaving the apartment again and wasn't found until days later, charging documents state.

Starks is shown on video leaving the apartment about an hour after Pinder came back, officials said. He leaves for about 10 minutes and returns to the apartment, according to authorities.

Between about 1:45 a.m. and 5:40 a.m., Starks made several trips from the apartment carrying items to Pinder's vehicle, charging documents state. Police said he took a large flat screen TV, and he also carried out filled trash bags and what appeared to be bleach.

Starks left and never returned, according to police.

Between Oct. 21 and Thursday night, no one else was in the apartment other than Starks and Pinder, charging documents state.

Starks took Pinder's phone and car, a black Chrysler 200, when he left the scene, officials said.

Police on Friday, Oct. 26, sent out a news release saying Starks was wanted for questioning. According to online court records, Starks had not been taken into custody as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Starks' whereabouts can call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips by sending "Yorktips" followed by the information to 847-411 or using the York City Police app. Texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous, police said.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/10/30/police-man-killed-york-city-woman-stole-tv-car/1820084002/