A Newberry Township man is accused of soliciting multiple teenage girls for nude pictures of themselves, according to police.

Newberry Township Police also said Kody Wayne Slesser, 20, sent pictures of his penis to the girls online.

Slesser, of the 100 block of Reeser Drive, faces charges of child pornography, disseminating explicit sexual material to minors, corruption of minors and harassment.

Allegations: In January, police were informed that Slesser had sent two teenage girls, 14 and 15, images of his genitals, officials said.

Police found that between June 2017 and September 2017, Slesser had received nude photos of one of the girls through Facebook Messenger, documents state. Police said Slesser also exposed himself to the girl during a video chat. She was 13 at the time, according to court documents.

The other victim told police that she received two pictures of Slesser's penis in one day, officials said. He started sending her nude pictures of himself in January 2018, according to authorities.

Police said Slesser requested she send him photos of her genitals and breasts when she was 15.

In June, Slesser spoke with investigators after officials found sexually explicit conversations on his phone that involved him and the first victim, charging documents state.

While speaking to police, he confessed to exchanging nude photos with both victims, officials said.

He also admitted to exchanging photos with another girl who was 17 at the time, in June 2017, court documents state.

Police said he confessed to additional crimes, including exchanging nude photographs with a girl who was 16 or 17 at the time.

Video and images of a 14- or 15-year-old girl were found on Slesser's phone as well, documents state. That girl, a different victim, told police that the images of her were being sent to people around her school, and she was being harassed by a fake Facebook page that Slesser and other students used, court documents state.

An additional victim told police that Slesser had sent her pictures of his penis when she was 15, in December, police said. She also told authorities that Slesser had nude photos of her that she never allowed him to have, court documents state.

Slesser claimed to be dating a woman with the name associated with the fake account, but two victims told police that Slesser and others used the account to harass them and other students, officials said.

Slesser was 19 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Charges for Slesser were filed Tuesday, Oct. 23. As of Monday, Oct. 29, he had not yet been arraigned on them.

