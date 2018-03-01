Jakob Sinclair (Photo: Submitted)

A Wrightsville man faces charges after police say he kicked his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach over the weekend, according to police.

Police say Jakob Lee Sinclair also hit the woman in the face on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Sinclair, 38, of the first block of Wilton Circle, faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harrassment and drug charges.

Alleged assault: State police say Sinclair kicked his girlfriend in the stomach just before 7 a.m. at his home that day.

He also struck her in the face, causing her nose to bleed "profusely," according to court documents.

His girlfriend is two months pregnant, officials said.

Police say she had a bloodied face after the assault.

Troopers on scene also spotted drug paraphernalia belonging to Sinclair in the home, court documents state.

Police attempted to find Sinclair in the area, but troopers were unable to locate him. They tried calling him twice, and both calls went straight to voicemail, according to charging documents.

Police do not say what led to the alleged assault. A message left for a state police spokesman requesting additional information was not returned Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Charges against Sinclair were filed Sunday, and as of Thursday he has not been arraigned on them.

Anyone with information on Sinclair can call police at 717-428-1011.

