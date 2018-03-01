Buy Photo Severe weather passing through York left a trail of downed trees and damaged cars along Rathton Road in Spring Garden Township and York City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A high wind warning is in effect for York County through 6 a.m. Saturday, March 3, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected, according to the weather service. The strongest wind gusts are expected throughout the day Friday into Friday night

The winds are expected to blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are expected, according to the weather service, which said travel will be difficult.

About 3.900 people are without power in York County as of about 9:45 a.m. Friday. The majority of the outages are happening in Hanover, Jackson Township, and Monaghan Township. There are nearly 1,000 people without power in Hanover and about 750 people without power in Jackson Township and Monaghan Township.

The warning also covers Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and Lancaster counties.

Bands of snow, heavy at times, also will move through the area through noon Friday, the weather service said. Rain and snow showers are expected throughout the day.

