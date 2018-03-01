Preston Eger (Photo: Submitted)

A Penn Township man remains behind bars after police say he raped a woman last weekend.

Penn Township Police say Preston Gabriel Eger raped a woman in a Penn Township home Sunday, Feb. 25.

Eger, 22, is charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, terroristic threats and simple assault.

Eger allegedly raped the woman, then threatened to kill her if she called police, officials said. The victim, according to police, was known to him.

Charges were filed Monday, Feb. 26, and he was arraigned on them that day.

He remains in York County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15 at District Judge Jeffrey Sneeringer's office.

