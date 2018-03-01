Aaron Hinds (Photo: Submitted)

A West Manchester Township man is accused of providing the drugs that led to the death of a Conewago Township man on Christmas Day, according to police.

Northern York County Regional Police say Aaron Jacob Hinds gave drugs to 28-year-old Arthur Dunkelberger, who overdosed on in the morning of Dec. 25, 2017.

Hinds, 25, of Manor Road, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

Drugs: Police responded to Dunkelberger's home at about 11 a.m. that day for a report of an overdose.

Dunkelberger was found laying in his room on his knees, with his head on the ground. He was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, officials said.

At the scene police found a blue wax bag stamped "SELFIE" laying near Dunkelberger's bed. They also found a second bag and a needle laying on a dresser.

His parents suspected Hinds, a longtime friend of Dunkelberger, had given their son drugs, charging documents state. The two had issues with drugs in the past, police said.

His autopsy results, received in mid-February, revealed his cause of death as fentanyl toxicity.

Investigation: While searching Dunkelberger's phone, officials found that he had texted Hinds on Dec. 19 so he could buy drugs from him, charging documents state.

Police said the two met behind Willy's Originals in West Manchester Township, a restaurant where Dunkelberger worked, so he could get drugs from Hinds.

Investigators spoke to Hinds in late January, and he told them he had been clean for more than a year until he relapsed in the beginning of December, court documents state.

Police say he admitted to using heroin with Dunkelberger several times in December.

On Dec. 21, Dunkelberger asked Hinds to get heroin, and Hinds drove to Philadelphia where he purchased 15 bags of it from a street dealer, court documents state.

Police say Dunkelberger admitted to using heroin on his way back from Philadelphia, and that he crashed his parents' car, totaling it.

On Dec. 22 he then met with Dunkelberger and gave him bags of drugs, according to officials. Police say Hinds replaced several of the bags with sugar, and that he had only given three or four bags of actual drugs to Dunkelberger.

Hinds warned Dunkelberger that the drugs were potent and stronger than anything he had ever had, officials said. Police say Hinds warned him not to use more than a quarter of a bag

The bags of heroin, Hinds said, were marked "SELFIE," according to court documents.

He admitted to selling the bags for $120, police said.

Charges were filed Tuesday, Feb. 27, and he was arraigned on them that day. He remains in York County Prison without bail.

Northern York County Regional Police have also charged Hinds with drug possession. He was arraigned on the charges in late January, according to online court records. The attorney listed for him in that case did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

He does not yet have an attorney listed for his latest charges.

Hinds has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 13 at District Judge David Eshbach's office.

